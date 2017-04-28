- In the video above, Cathy Kelley took a look at Seth Rollins' new jumping high knee finisher. The video goes back to the time Rollins used a similar looking move, which ended up legitimately breaking John Cena's nose. Cathy also asked the WWE Universe what the new move should be called.

- Meet Finn Bálor at Fallas in San Jose, California on 375 N. Capitol Avenue on April 29 at 5 p.m. Balor will be on the Payback Kickoff as a guest on MizTV.

- With Payback this Sunday (updated card here), Seth Rollins will be taking on Samoa Joe after Rollins was initially attacked on Raw by Joe at the behest of Triple H. Rollins looked back to when they last had a match in Ring of Honor:

"The last time I went to war with Samoa Joe I was just a kid. All those years ago it really was just business. Sunday at Payback, "personal" won't even begin to set the table."

