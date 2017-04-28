- Above is a clip of when Randy Orton was able to hit an RKO on Evan Bourne while Bourne was going for a Shooting Star Press. Orton is currently without his WWE Championship, since Jinder Mahal stole it on this week's SmackDown. "The Viper" will be taking on Bray Wyatt in a House of Horror match on Payback and Mahal, next month, at Backlash. Evan Bourne was released from WWE in June of 2014 and will appear this month in Impact Wrestling.

- WWE stock was down 0.42% today, closing at $21.43 per share. Today's high was $21.54 and the low was $21.06.

- As noted previously, the July 9 WWE PPV, Bad Blood, was changed to Great Balls of Fire and will now take place in Dallas, Texas. The phrase not only managed to trend on Twitter, but WWE Superstars, Becky Lynch and Big E, commented on the new name:

Great balls of Fire?! What the..... — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 28, 2017

Clearly, the most disappointing aspect of no longer being on Raw is knowing I won't be a part of the 1st annual Great Balls of Fire. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 28, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors.