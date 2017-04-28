Thanks to Barry Haynes and Paulo Ramirez III for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Kansas City, MO:

* Killian Dain defeated No Way Jose

* Dylan Miley defeated Caesar Bononi

* DIY defeated Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe

* Tye Dillinger defeated Patrick Clark

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Daria Berenato

* Hideo Itami and Aleister Black defeated Bobby Roode and Cien Andrade Almas. Almas took the a GTS to the gut and was pinned by Itami.

Paulo Ramirez III contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.