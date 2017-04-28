- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip with Naomi, Natalya and Jimmy Uso partying in Bulgaria while there for the wedding of Rusev and Lana.

Lana will be working tonight's WWE NXT live event in Venice, FL and Saturday's live event in Orlando. As noted, she has been working at NXT and the WWE Performance Center as she prepares for her SmackDown debut.

- Below are photos of John Cena and Nikki Bella on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of "The Wall" last night. Cena co-stars in the movie that hits theaters on May 12th.

Absolutely loved @thewallmovie last night! It's truly a must see. Such incredible performances by Aaron Taylor-Johnson & my Love @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/75CDN18FHR — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 28, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.