- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip with Naomi, Natalya and Jimmy Uso partying in Bulgaria while there for the wedding of Rusev and Lana.
- Below are photos of John Cena and Nikki Bella on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of "The Wall" last night. Cena co-stars in the movie that hits theaters on May 12th.
Absolutely loved @thewallmovie last night! It's truly a must see. Such incredible performances by Aaron Taylor-Johnson & my Love @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/75CDN18FHR— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 28, 2017
