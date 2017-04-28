- Above, Xavier Woods created his own hockey character and played NHL 17. Woods' character played on the Mississauga Steelheads and he ended up winning his game 5-2.

- As noted, during this month's NXT tapings, Ember Moon was knocked from the top rope to the floor, looking to injure herself as her shoulder hit the guardrail. It was reported she was crying at ringside and was helped to the back by referees and medics. While no official injury had been announced, a group photo was taken today (with a fan, who Natalya had befriended) and you can see Ember's arm is in a sling, indicating there was indeed a legit injury.

- Chris Pratt did a video about his favorite props from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2. The props included Batista, who Pratt tried to hang on, tickle, and hand a number of weapons to. Batista just stared at the camera for the entire clip before agreeing to play with some of the weapon props. WWE also posted the video in an article on their website.

