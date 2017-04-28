- Above, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan went for a Doctor visit and found out they may have to wait another week before they get to see their baby. With Birdie taking her time, Brie joked she is already acting like Daniel.
Proudly supporting @Titusoneilwwe w/the #PayItForwardDay Campaign 2Encourage 10Million to #Stand4Kindness Join us by posting a pic w?? pic.twitter.com/4sunrdhxhV— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 27, 2017
Proudly supporting @Titusoneilwwe #PayItForwardDay Campaign 2Encourage 10Million to #Stand4Kindness Join us by posting a pic w??4-28-2017 pic.twitter.com/LY23lJiq7A— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 28, 2017
- Naomi showed off her new custom "Feel the Glow" Championship sneakers, which she will be wearing in the very near future. This week, she took on Charlotte in a SmackDown Women's Championship match, but the contest was stopped when Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella interfered, attacking both Superstars.
