- Above, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan went for a Doctor visit and found out they may have to wait another week before they get to see their baby. With Birdie taking her time, Brie joked she is already acting like Daniel.

- Today is "Pay it Forward Day," which is a global initiative aiming to inspire 10 million acts of kindness around the world. Titus O'Neil is an ambassador for this cause and many WWE stars (including Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, and Stephanie McMahon) have been participating by drawing hearts on their palms and sharing it on social media. WWE ran an article showing many others stars joining in.

?Join @theatrinidadtmt and I in supporting @titusoneilwwe and the #PayItForwardDay Campaign. #Stand4Kindness and post a picture w/ ??4-28-2017.? #wwe #great A post shared by Austin Aries (@austinhealyaries) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Proudly supporting @Titusoneilwwe w/the #PayItForwardDay Campaign 2Encourage 10Million to #Stand4Kindness Join us by posting a pic w?? pic.twitter.com/4sunrdhxhV — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 27, 2017

Proudly supporting @Titusoneilwwe #PayItForwardDay Campaign 2Encourage 10Million to #Stand4Kindness Join us by posting a pic w??4-28-2017 pic.twitter.com/LY23lJiq7A — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 28, 2017

- Naomi showed off her new custom "Feel the Glow" Championship sneakers, which she will be wearing in the very near future. This week, she took on Charlotte in a SmackDown Women's Championship match, but the contest was stopped when Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella interfered, attacking both Superstars.

#FeelTheGlow Friday When it comes to fresh custom creative and fly sneakers no one does it better than @mache275 #litkicks #mache #customdesign #glowshoes #glowchamp you out did yourself with these!!! I can not wait to slay and high kick someone in the head with these ???? @wweshop we need these?? A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

