Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Venice, Florida:

Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude. Ohno with another hot opening match

* Lana defeated Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee) with a variation of a t-bone suplex. Like last week, Mary Kate was in Lana's corner and tried to interfere at times. Good performances by Lana and Kimberly

* Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* Yanbo "Boa" Wang came to the ring for a promo but Sawyer Fulton made his return and laid him out

* Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams

* Gran Metalik, Rich Swann and Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Noam Dar. Match of the night, everyone was on fire

* Bianca Blair and Mandy Rose defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Bridges

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Kona Reeves. Quick match and Babatunde has some size on him but he needs a lot of work

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss in the main event

