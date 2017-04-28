- As noted, The Bella Twins' YouTube channel will document the wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella through a series called "Our Wedding: John & Nikki." Above is the latest episode as Nikki's hunt for a dress continues.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are now being called "The Street Prophets" in WWE NXT. They headlined Friday's live event in Venice, FL with a win over Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

- Friday's show in Venice also saw the return of former SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton. He interrupted an in-ring segment with Yanbo "Boa" Wang and left the Chinese recruit laying. Fulton was removed from the group back in November due to an injury, reported to be related to the shoulder or biceps. Below are some fan photos and comments from Fulton:

All was good for our new guy until @SFulton_WWE returned! I missed you, Sawyer! #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/NtPcHhEMI8 — Nicholas B. (@KazooieBanjo2E) April 28, 2017

It feels good #NXTVenice

It feels real good pic.twitter.com/JmwtPkvUpn — SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) April 29, 2017

