- As noted, The Bella Twins' YouTube channel will document the wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella through a series called "Our Wedding: John & Nikki." Above is the latest episode as Nikki's hunt for a dress continues.
- Friday's show in Venice also saw the return of former SAnitY member Sawyer Fulton. He interrupted an in-ring segment with Yanbo "Boa" Wang and left the Chinese recruit laying. Fulton was removed from the group back in November due to an injury, reported to be related to the shoulder or biceps. Below are some fan photos and comments from Fulton:
All was good for our new guy until @SFulton_WWE returned! I missed you, Sawyer! #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/NtPcHhEMI8— Nicholas B. (@KazooieBanjo2E) April 28, 2017
It feels good #NXTVenice— SAwYer FULtON (@SFulton_WWE) April 29, 2017
It feels real good pic.twitter.com/JmwtPkvUpn
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.