Thanks to Eric Niles for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Louis, Missouri:
* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe
* Dylan Miley defeated Patrick Clark
* Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) defeated Aliyah
* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi
* Hideo Itami defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Ruby Riot and NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Tye Dillinger. After the match, Roode went to use a steel chair but Dillinger countered and got the best of Roode to end the show
