Thanks to Eric Niles for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Louis, Missouri:

No Way Jose defeated Eric Young. After the match, SAnitY issued an open challenge...

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe

* Dylan Miley defeated Patrick Clark

* Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) defeated Aliyah

* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

* Hideo Itami defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Ruby Riot and NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Tye Dillinger. After the match, Roode went to use a steel chair but Dillinger countered and got the best of Roode to end the show

