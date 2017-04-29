- WWE posted this video of Dinesh Kumar, a protege of former WWE Superstar The Great Khali, doing 40 consecutive rolls at this week's tryouts in Dubai.
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with AJ Styles promoting his new "Table For 3" episode with WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels:
Put @RealKevinNash @ShawnMichaels and @AJStylesOrg around a table, and you get The #PhenomenalOne's @WWENetwork Pick of the Week! pic.twitter.com/DRBAOvsdJX— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.