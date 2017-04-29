Right now, weekly content got bumped a little further down the list than usual with Talking Smack in fourth and 205 Live holding down the number five spot. WrestleMania 33 continues to hold strong in second place with the newest Table for 3 (AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash) taking third.

A newcomer to the list is The Top 50 Wrestlers of All-Time, currently at number ten. Please note that these rankings use an algorithm that takes into account on-demand views and when they were added, and does not include live views. Here are the full rankings:

#20 - WrestleMania 17

#19 - SummerSlam 2016

#18 - WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

#17 - Raw (1244)

#16 - Hall of Fame 2017

#15 - WWE Ride Along: Highway to Hollywood

#14 - NXT (387)

#13 - NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#12 - Top 50 Incidents in ECW History

#11 - Beyond the Ring: Scott Hall

#10 - Top 50 Superstars of All Time

#9 - Royal Rumble 2017

#8 - Beyond the Ring: Straight Outta Dudleyville

#7 - WWE Ride Along: Cruiser Control

#6 - NXT (388)

#5 - 205 Live (22)

#4 - Talking Smack (923)

#3 - Table for 3 (Common Bonds)

#2 - WrestleMania 33

#1 - NXT (389)

