Source: New Japan Pro Wrestling

Ricochet spoke with New Japan Pro Wrestling on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's no secret that the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship is a huge dream of mine. There's been so many guys I looked up to- Pegasus Kid, Owen Hart, Liger, Prince Devitt, Kota Ibushi...the best of the best have held that belt. I can't put it into words. This belt has been a dream of mine since I started wrestling 14 years ago. So any chance I get to get close to the belt, I'm going to give it 100%. That's what Hiromu will get from me. I'll give him 100%, everything I have, to get that belt."

Why he calls himself "King":

"I started doing it in around 2014. At that time I felt that I was a multiple champion, was Best of the Super Junior, won Battle of Los Angeles for PWG. I felt I was growing up, that I wasn't just Ricochet, but a king among high fliers. Now, I'm not saying I'm the best, but I'm setting a tone, making a statement that when you step to me, you step to one of the best.That I'm strong, I'm powerful. It sets a good feeling for people. And it sounds cool."

What makes NJPW stand out:

"It's the wrestlers. They're the top wrestlers in the world and that's why they're here. To even be part of NJPW is an honour in and of itself.There's people all over the world who would love to be here. So just being here myself is an honour."

Ricochet also discussed his upcoming match against Hiromu Takahashi and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

