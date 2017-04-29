- Above is clip of Jeff Hardy facing on The Rock. During the match, Jeff decided to do his own take on The People's Elbow. Below is another early Jeff Hardy WWE match, when he wrestled Razor Ramon.

- Today will be the final independent appearance for Matt and Jeff Hardy as they will be in Bristol, Tennessee for Pro Wrestling South. As noted, WWE allowed the Hardys to finish up all of the dates they had booked before signing with the WWE.

- WWE Hall of Famer, Harley Race, took in his first NXT experience at last night's show in St. Louis. Tommaso Ciampa, Tye Dillinger, and Bobby Roode all took photos with the wrestling legend.

