- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring "Dangerous dumpster collisions." This group includes: Mick Foley performing an elbow drop into one and Shane McMahon kicking Kane into a dumpster fire, among others.

- WWE posted a gallery of upcoming WWE Halloween masks that are available for pre-order (shipping in July) at TrickOrTreatStudios.com. The masks are of John Cena, Mankind, Roddy Piper, Kane, Macho Man, and The Ultimate Warrior.

Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Vacation Photo, Batista Movie News, The Miz 'Thanks' His WWE Co-Stars
- Stephanie McMahon is currently in Dubai for a Women in Leadership Panel and to help announce a new WWE show that will be the first-ever show presented only in Arabic.



