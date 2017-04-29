- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 video featuring "Dangerous dumpster collisions." This group includes: Mick Foley performing an elbow drop into one and Shane McMahon kicking Kane into a dumpster fire, among others.

- Stephanie McMahon is currently in Dubai for a Women in Leadership Panel and to help announce a new WWE show that will be the first-ever show presented only in Arabic.

Inspired by these powerful women at today's Women in Leadership Panel at @dubaichamber #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/F9ZQd9BNnt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 29, 2017

Excited to help announce #WWEwal3ooha the first ever, exclusive @WWE show in Arabic only on @OSN! Tune in at 8PM KSA every Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IEBRkxOCwe — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 29, 2017

