- Above is a new trailer for GLOW, which premieres on Netflix on June 23rd. Inspired by the short-lived 80's women's wrestling promotion, GLOW tells the fictional story of an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she's thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women's wrestling. The show features former wrestling stars Alex Riley and Awesome Kong.

- As noted, ITV Studios Entertainment Manchester is teaming up with Impact Wrestling to bring WOS Wrestling back to ITV , with an initial order of 10 episodes. The tapings were set for May, however PWInsider confirmed that the tapings were delayed. It was noted that the delay was due to logistical scheduling issues and not because of sales. An official statement is expected next week.

- As noted, Tomoaki Honma was seriously injured during a match in early Match at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Okinawa, Japan. During a match pitting Honma, Togi Makabe & Michael Elgin vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Jado, Jado hit Honma with a DDT from the second rope. Honma was unresponsive after taking the move and the match was stopped. Honma was stretchered to the back and then rushed to a nearby hospital. Honma is apparently doing much better, as Ryusuke Taguchi posted the photo below of Honma this week:

Here is another photo of Honma back on his feet:

Honma back on his feet. pic.twitter.com/lzWvrA6zm7 — chris charlton (@reasonjp) April 28, 2017

