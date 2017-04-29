- Above and below are videos from Chris Jericho's appearance on Animal Planet's Tanked last week.

- Speaking of Jericho, the first single of Fozzy's new album, Judas, will debut tomorrow night on The Radio 1 Rock Show on BBC Radio 1. As noted, Jericho's current WWE run is expected to end on this Monday's RAW.

- Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts has an an article here at Sports Illustrated paying tribute to The Undertaker. In the article, he discussed The Undertaker losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 earlier this month:

"The Undertaker lost his second WrestleMania match at WrestleMania 33," Roberts wrote. "He put on his jacket and his hat after the match, only to take them off… and leave them in the center of the ring. He kissed his wife at ringside and walked off. The talk around the wrestling world is that this past Sunday was The Undertaker's last match. I didn't reach out to him. I didn't ask anyone in the company. He was the one wrestling superstar that had been on the first WrestleMania that I watched. Now he was on the last WrestleMania I watched.

"If that match signified the end, then a big part of me would be sad. He has been a big part of this journey that I've been on ever since March of 1991. He was always around, even if he wasn't on a show. You never knew when he would pop up next, you just knew that eventually he would. I prefer not knowing whether he will come back, or if he is finally taking a more-than well-earned sendoff and riding into the… darkness. The kid in me will keep the hope alive, but the rest of me will simply say thank you."

- We were sent the following press release:

WWE Superstars Join Red Nose Day at Highland Park Middle School for Fundraising Comic Relief, the non-profit behind Red Nose Day, brought WWE Superstar Darren Young and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior to Elm Place Middle School in Highland Park, as part of an event to inspire the students to join the national fundraising campaign. The students got their "Noses On", and learned about how they can help kids in need with fun and simple ways to fundraise for Red Nose Day. Red Nose Day will highlight and celebrate Elm Place Middle School across the organization's website and social media to inspire other schools to start fundraising for the cause. The Red Nose Day in School program is about educating students on the important issue of child poverty, and empowering and inspiring them to make a difference. As part of the program, students at Elm Place Middle School and across the country have been learning about child poverty, how it impacts young people like them right here in the U.S. and around the world, and how they can help. They are also organizing fundraising events in their local communities to support Red Nose Day. Money raised supports projects that ensure children in need are safe, healthy, and educated. As part of the event, students at the Elm Place Middle School participated in activities that demonstrate fun ways to fundraise – like donating for the opportunity to pie a teacher in the face. At a schoolwide assembly, everyone learned about facts around poverty in an engaging way with inspiration from WWE Superstars. The event also shed light on the ways anyone can get involved in this cause, no matter their background or means. Heather Schumacher, Principal of the Elm Place Middle School, said, "Red Nose Day has given our students a great opportunity to learn about child poverty in an engaging way. It was amazing to see the students being so enthusiastic and creative about how they can fundraise and take direct action to make a difference for kids in need. It's been such a great experience to host Dana, Darren, and the Red Nose Day team at our school today." Rick Scott, VP Grants and Philanthropy, Comic Relief Inc., said, "Red Nose Day is all about coming together to have fun and make a difference. Our mission is to end child poverty – one nose at a time. With the support of schools and students across the country, Red Nose Day will be able to change and save more children's lives than ever before. It was amazing to see the students at Elm Place Middle School getting in on the fun of Red Nose Day, and being so committed to making a difference." The 2017 Red Nose Day campaign runs from now through Red Nose Day (May 25) and everyone can get involved to help end child poverty, one nose at a time. Pick up a Red Nose at Walgreens stores nationwide, take on a fundraising challenge and share personal stories of involvement on social media to encourage others to make a difference for children in need using #RedNoseDay and #NosesOn. You can follow Red Nose Day on social media @RedNoseDayUSA.

