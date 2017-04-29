- Above is the latest Z! True Comeback Story with Zack Ryder, who celebrated ten years with the WWE. Ryder also talked about getting back into the ring at the Performance Center for the first time since getting injured. Near the end of the video, he received some congratulations from Chris Jericho, Mojo Rawley, Renee Young, Arn Anderson, and Breezango for 10 years with the company.

- Today, Paul Roma turns 57 and Titus O'Neil turns 40 years old. WWE sent well wishes to O'Neil via their Instagram:

Happy Birthday to the mind behind the #TitusBrand, @titusoneilwwe! #HappyBirthdayTitus A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

- While working a match for Source Wrestling in Scotland, Pete Dunne used a child as a weapon during his match against Joe Coffey. Dunne picked the boy up and used his feet to kick Coffey out of a chair, Dunne then teased tossing him into the crowd.

