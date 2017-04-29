- Above is the latest Z! True Comeback Story with Zack Ryder, who celebrated ten years with the WWE. Ryder also talked about getting back into the ring at the Performance Center for the first time since getting injured. Near the end of the video, he received some congratulations from Chris Jericho, Mojo Rawley, Renee Young, Arn Anderson, and Breezango for 10 years with the company.
- While working a match for Source Wrestling in Scotland, Pete Dunne used a child as a weapon during his match against Joe Coffey. Dunne picked the boy up and used his feet to kick Coffey out of a chair, Dunne then teased tossing him into the crowd.
when @PeteDunneYxB hits @Joe_Coffey with a child. pic.twitter.com/DPbZOFL9zU— Toni shivers?? (@Tonishivers_) April 28, 2017
