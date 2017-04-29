- Above is a spotlight on Bianca Blair and how well she's performed at the WWE Performance Center. Blair was signed by WWE last April and is primarily working at NXT's live events.
- Throughout this year's NFL Draft, the NFL has brought out numerous special guests to announce draft picks - including Bruno Sammartino - who announced a pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The WWE Hall of Famer has been living just outside of Pittsburgh since 1965.
Bruno Sammartino announces the pick for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Qn6vV0Qcz5— ?arcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 29, 2017
