- Above is a spotlight on Bianca Blair and how well she's performed at the WWE Performance Center. Blair was signed by WWE last April and is primarily working at NXT's live events.

- WWE posted a gallery of " 50 Superstars you forgot about " that appeared in either the WWE, WCW, or ECW. It includes: The Truth Commission, Carmella DeCasare, Lodi, and Super Calo, among others.

- Throughout this year's NFL Draft, the NFL has brought out numerous special guests to announce draft picks - including Bruno Sammartino - who announced a pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The WWE Hall of Famer has been living just outside of Pittsburgh since 1965.

Bruno Sammartino announces the pick for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Qn6vV0Qcz5 — ?arcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 29, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.