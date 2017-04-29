Source: Uproxx

The Miz spoke with Uproxx on topics both in and outside of pro wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

"I don't know. You never know what's going to happen. That's the best part about being a WWE Superstar and being a part of Monday night Raw, it's live. You never know what's going to happen and when it's gonna happen. But when it does, you want to be there to watch it to see it live. So that's why I love Mondays."

His dream movie project:

"My dream project? I mean, I think anyone's dream project right now is how amazing the Marvel/DC comic book era is really coming together and really blowing up the scene. Anytime you have a movie, it's breaking records, it's doing great things, so obviously I'd want a Marvel character. Obviously, Deadpool is already taken and Ryan Reynolds did an absolutely fantastic job. That was always my dream role ever since I saw the video game seven years ago, I was like "Oh my god, I want to play this guy!" But, Ryan Reynolds took it and knocked it out of the park and did an absolutely incredible job, so I can't fault him at all. But I think anyone would want to do Marvel or DC, maybe WWE can combine with them and do something, but you never know...Yeah, I mean a lot of the main ones are kind of taken. I've always wanted to play Booster Gold. Do you know who he is?"

The Miz also discussed The Marine franchise and the Cleveland Indians. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

