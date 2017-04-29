- Above, Xavier Woods talks to some employees of Funko! who show him what The New Day prototypes looked like. Kofi Kingston also makes an appearance later in the video.

- Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Xavier Woods (Safety - Louisiana Tech) in the sixth round. WWE's Xavier Woods responded on Twitter to his "new job":

- As noted, The Rock will star and produce the upcoming Jungle Cruise film, which will be based after the Disney ride. Rock will also be helping Disney redesign the actual Jungle Cruise ride at all of their theme parks.

"Grateful SOB to have Walt and Mickey watching over my shoulder as @danygarciaco and I embark on this amazing project.

For our big #JungleCruise creative meeting at DISNEY's highly secure R&D facilities, me and @danygarciaco were escorted into THE VAULT. A legitimate vault where all of Disney's biggest secrets and plans are kept.

Curtains were pulled back for us to reveal the actual drawn up plans that Walt Disney had his brother, Roy Disney take to New York to present to the bankers in 1950 for the potential loan to build what's now known as Disney Land.

Cant imagine what that meeting with bankers was like.

Roy: Alright gentlemen, so me and my brother Walt, want to build the greatest multiple theme park attraction in the world.

Banker: Oh that seems fun, Mr. Disney.

Roy: *smiles in a playful mischievous manner, Oh yes my good man, it will have a few things that are in fact, fun.

Well, clearly I don't know how the hell men were actually talking in the 50's, but what I do know is being able to star in and produce #JungleCruise is a dream come true. BUT what takes this to the next level, is that we'll partner with Disney's brilliant Imagineers to help re-engineer and re-design the #JungleCruise ride in all the Disney theme parks around the world. A very special opportunity for us and our @sevenbucksprod to create an unforgettable and fun EXPERIENCE for families around the world. And as Walt Disney himself would say... it's magical. Next step is finding our visionary director. Exciting times."

