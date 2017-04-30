As noted, the latest episode of Total Divas averaged 566,000 viewers, which was on the lower end of the viewership this season. Paige's fiancee, Alberto El Patron, blamed the falling ratings on the lack of Paige this season, as seen below:

A birdy told me ratings were dropping from a certain reality show. Keep deleting my babies scenes. Keep up the good work. @RealPaigeWWE — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 28, 2017

Yes say hi to the bad guy haha, Yes MARKS im trying to ruin her hahaha...??????????now be marks and talk about my tweet hahaha — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 28, 2017

And now mama let's toast to that last tweet.... and you marks... just talk about it hahaha ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bEax9GJtNX — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 29, 2017

