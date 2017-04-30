Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* Jeet Rama defeated Wesley Blake by DQ when Steve Cutler did a run-in and attacked Rama. They then double teamed him

* Lana defeated Sarah Bridges. Like other recent NXT appearances, Lana had Mary Kate in her corner to help her get the win. Lana won with the modified fisherman's spinebuster she's used before here

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Brennan Williams

* A Chinese recruit named Rocky was being interviewed in the ring until Sawyer Fulton, who returned on Friday night, did a run-in and laid him out

* Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Jeet Rama came back to the ring upset about the double team from earlier. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake come back out and surround him until Buddy Murphy makes the save

* Jeet Rama and Buddy Murphy defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

* Mandy Rose defeated Liv Morgan

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

* Kassius Ohno defeated Riddick Moss in the main event

