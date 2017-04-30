Thanks to Felix Polo for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Southaven, Mississippi:

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

* Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) defeated Aliyah

* Hideo Itami defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Dylan Miley defeated Patrick Clark

* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Tye Dillinger

