Thanks to Felix Polo for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Southaven, Mississippi:
* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain
* Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) defeated Aliyah
* Hideo Itami defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
* Dylan Miley defeated Patrick Clark
* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Tye Dillinger
