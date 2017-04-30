- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella attended the New York City premiere for Cena's "The Wall" movie on Friday night. The movie hits theaters on May 12th. Nikki recaps the premiere in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Former WWE and TNA star Shawn Daivari turns 33 years old today.

- Mauro Ranallo is receiving a ton of praise for his work in calling last night's big heavyweight boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, which aired from Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 fans. Mauro called the fight for the United States broadcast on Showtime. The former SmackDown announcer managed to get a reference to AJ Styles in towards the end of the fight, saying "AJ does it in Style." He later confirmed on Twitter that he was referring to the WWE Superstar.

You can hear Mauro call the finish below:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.