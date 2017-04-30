WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and former WCW star Buff Bagwell worked angles and a match at last Thursday's Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoff game in Memphis.

We noted before that Scott Steiner was scheduled to do an angle with Lawler at the game but plans changed and Bagwell was brought in. The mini-feud ended with mascot Griz trying to put Bagwell's sidekick through tables from a ladder but as you can see, the tables did not break.

You can see photos and videos from the night below:

Buff Bagwell working for the grizz? pic.twitter.com/2zgA1RHejl — The Real One (@TheRealMike31) April 28, 2017

Well that's one way to pump up the crowd for a 4th quarter #BelieveMemphis ?????? pic.twitter.com/mV1QHyF1cg — Ben Creighton (@Ben_CreightonTV) April 28, 2017

Super Grizz is here to help @JerryLawler take down Buff Bagwell! #BelieveMemphis pic.twitter.com/cMadnAWAoi — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) April 28, 2017

The table didn't break ... pic.twitter.com/aWhgsYlRJy — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 28, 2017

I have no clue what is going on at this #Grizzlies #Spurs game but here's Jerry Lawler rooting on a table spot. @ryansatin @WWE pic.twitter.com/dDpvYeeyLw — Richard Cumpston Jr. (@RichCumpston) April 28, 2017

Buff Bagwell is standing by a table taking in the end of the 3rd quarter of Grizzlies-Spurs Game 6. I think we all know what that means ... pic.twitter.com/Z0bDLhvigk — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 28, 2017

Whoa, Jerry the King Lawler comes out during commercial breaks and beats people up at Grizzlies games? And Griz splashes through tables?!? pic.twitter.com/bR6bk5uaT2 — cisley (@cisleysports) April 28, 2017

