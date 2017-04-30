WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and former WCW star Buff Bagwell worked angles and a match at last Thursday's Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoff game in Memphis.
You can see photos and videos from the night below:
The plot thickens. Buff Bagwell drops @JerryLawler ?? pic.twitter.com/jgetB9PkxB— 929ESPN (@929espn) April 28, 2017
Buff Bagwell working for the grizz? pic.twitter.com/2zgA1RHejl— The Real One (@TheRealMike31) April 28, 2017
Well that's one way to pump up the crowd for a 4th quarter #BelieveMemphis ?????? pic.twitter.com/mV1QHyF1cg— Ben Creighton (@Ben_CreightonTV) April 28, 2017
Super Grizz is here to help @JerryLawler take down Buff Bagwell! #BelieveMemphis pic.twitter.com/cMadnAWAoi— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) April 28, 2017
The table didn't break ... pic.twitter.com/aWhgsYlRJy— Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 28, 2017
I have no clue what is going on at this #Grizzlies #Spurs game but here's Jerry Lawler rooting on a table spot. @ryansatin @WWE pic.twitter.com/dDpvYeeyLw— Richard Cumpston Jr. (@RichCumpston) April 28, 2017
Oh No! Buff Bagwell just hit @JerryLawler with a chair! #BelieveMemphis pic.twitter.com/D6M7JUHh4A— FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) April 28, 2017
Buff Bagwell is standing by a table taking in the end of the 3rd quarter of Grizzlies-Spurs Game 6. I think we all know what that means ... pic.twitter.com/Z0bDLhvigk— Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) April 28, 2017
Whoa, Jerry the King Lawler comes out during commercial breaks and beats people up at Grizzlies games? And Griz splashes through tables?!? pic.twitter.com/bR6bk5uaT2— cisley (@cisleysports) April 28, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.