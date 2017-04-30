WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and former WCW star Buff Bagwell worked angles and a match at last Thursday's Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoff game in Memphis.

We noted before that Scott Steiner was scheduled to do an angle with Lawler at the game but plans changed and Bagwell was brought in. The mini-feud ended with mascot Griz trying to put Bagwell's sidekick through tables from a ladder but as you can see, the tables did not break.

You can see photos and videos from the night below:










Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles