Yesterday we asked, who would win between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at tonight's Payback event. Here are the results:
Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see what WWE decides tonight, here are some of the top comments:
El Perro That runs the kennel:
"There's no way this will end with a clean result, someone's going to interfere, my bet: Bork Laser or Finn Bálor."
Crash Fistfight:
"Roman Always Wins"
I Am Hate:
"Thinking it will end in DQ to set up a gimmick match for the next one."
Andrew Jones:
"Strowman should win here especially if he is the next opponent for Lesnar. Roman had the biggest victory of his career at WrestleMania."
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.