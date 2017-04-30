Yesterday we asked, who would win between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at tonight's Payback event. Here are the results:

By about a 2-to-1 vote, you guys had Braun getting revenge in the rematch, most likely through some underhanded tactics. Not all of you were convinced though as WWE's history has shown Reigns will defeat the odds, no matter how little sense it makes. A few also mentioned the potential for an interference.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see what WWE decides tonight, here are some of the top comments:

El Perro That runs the kennel:

"There's no way this will end with a clean result, someone's going to interfere, my bet: Bork Laser or Finn Bálor."

Crash Fistfight:

"Roman Always Wins"

I Am Hate:

"Thinking it will end in DQ to set up a gimmick match for the next one."

Andrew Jones:

"Strowman should win here especially if he is the next opponent for Lesnar. Roman had the biggest victory of his career at WrestleMania."

