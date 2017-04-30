Source: Mirror

Becky Lynch spoke with the Mirror about a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"I'm delighted I remained on SmackDown, I love SmackDown. I think it's the better wrestling show and since day one I have wanted to be on SmackDown. Plus the fact we get Charlotte, who is an incredible talent and just amazing. I was sad to see my friends leave though, that was sad, like Heath Slater and Rhyno, Apollo Crews and Kalisto, and everybody else, I was like 'no!', The Miz and Maryse, Dean [Ambrose] and Bray [Wyatt], Mickie. But we got some great new talents here too, so I'm very excited for that."

Feuding with Charlotte:

"I think we only barely scratched the surface. I think one of the turning points in the women's revolution was actually myself and Charlotte going into our feud. Before then there had been lots of women's matches, which was great, and we were getting to see the rewards, but there wasn't really any depth behind it. Then once we started our feud that went into the Royal Rumble last year, I think that was really a turning point because we were able to see a friendship falling apart and that is something people can get into, as opposed to 'okay, here's women, there's a revolution apparently, watch there matches'. This was something that people could relate to because it was one friend being ruthless and doing anything she could to win and screwing her best friend. Then it went off in a different direction but I would like to pick up where we left off."

Adding comedy to her character:

"Oh, I've been begging for the chance. That's all I want to do. Comedy is part of my personality in general but I feel that maybe there has been one aspect you have seen of me. I get jumped an awful lot, probably more than any one person has done in their entire life, over the past two years, so I would love to develop different aspects. I have been able to show that fiery aspect, that never giving up aspect, which says 'okay you can do this to me, but I'm going to keep standing up for myself and come back, I'm not going to let it change me, I'm going to do things with integrity'. That is good for so long but I would really like to develop different aspects of myself on TV."

Becky Lynch also discussed her look at WrestleMania 33 and weightlifting. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

