Kurt Angle spoke with Addiction Professional on a number of topics regards his addiction and recovery. Here are some of the highlights:

WWE's Wellness Policy:

"WWE has a great wellness policy now. You have to pass physicals through WWE doctors, not your own. But back then, I was convincing my doctor to get me back as soon as possible. As long as you were cleared by a doctor in 2003, WWE was OK with it. Now, they have their own doctors you have to go through. I rushed back in there long before I should have. That was my own fault, talking my doctor into clearing me."

Vince McMahon wanting to help Angle go into treatment in 2005:

"I thought I was a liability to that company, and I think he felt that way. He was trying to help me, and I didn't want his help."

Kurt Angle also discussed more about his addiction and his comeback. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

