- Above is video of a Superstars For Hope auction winner getting her photoshoot with Sasha Banks, courtesy of the latest "This Week In WWE" episode with Charly Caruso and Scott Stanford. Charly has been co-hosting for several weeks now.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which of these items do you think Bray Wyatt is most likely bringing to his House of Horrors match against WWE Champion Randy Orton at Payback tonight - spiders, fire, barbed wire, thumb tacks, rats, Sister Abigail or a chainsaw. As of this writing, 65% voted for Sister Abigail while 9% went with fire, 8% with barbed wire and 5% with a chainsaw. The rest received 4% of less.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was in attendance for the WWE NXT live event in St. Charles, Missouri this weekend. WWE's website has an article on how Race caught up with his former protege while at the event - Tommaso Ciampa. WWE posted this video of Ciampa talking about his history with Race and why he owes so much of his career to the wrestling legend.

"I owe so much of my career and my success to @8XNWAChampion!" @ProjectCiampa reflects on his relationship with Harley Race at #NXTSTL. pic.twitter.com/F2ELJJPRrQ — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2017

