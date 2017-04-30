Source: Edge And Christian’s Pod Of Awesomeness

In what turned out to be arguably one of the most epic returns in WWE history, the Hardy Boyz made a grand return at Wrestlemania 33 to one of the biggest pops on the night. They were added to the RAW tag-team title match and eventually went on to win the belts in the ladder match.

However, just the night before, Matt and Jeff Hardy were also involved in another brutal ladder match against The Young Bucks at the ROH Supercard of Honour XI.

Nick and Matt Jackson, popularly known as The Young Bucks, were guests on a recent episode of Edge And Christian's Pod Of Awesomeness. While the WWE Universe had been speculating all week about the situation with "Team Extreme", Nick and Matt were in the know throughout.

In fact, Matt Hardy even had a message for them on the eve of their match and it was from none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

One half of The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson revealed on the episode what Matt Hardy had to convey on the morning of the match.

"[Matt Hardy] comes up to the ring and he's like, 'Vince McMahon called me this morning and said, 'hey I know these Young Buck kids are good, but could you please tell them to take care of you guys?" Matt said (h/t to to Still Real To Us for the transcription).

"We actually felt a lot of responsibility there too" Jackson said. "We knew what they were doing the next night. We were two of the few guys in the world that actually knew about it.

"Nobody else in Ring Of Honor that night knew about it except us. So we were like, 'we can't hurt these guys.' What would that look like on us? […] That was definitely weighing on our hearts. We were like 'we gotta take care of these guys.' They've got a big night tomorrow."

