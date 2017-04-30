Alberto El Patron missed Saturday's What Culture Pro Wrestling event in Newcastle due to "illness." El Patron was scheduled to wrestle Joe Coffey at the show.

It should be noted that El Patron worked Friday's Qatar Pro Wrestling event and won the QPW World Championship, as seen below:

El Patron had also posted the photo below before the QPW show on Friday:

And now mama let's toast to that last tweet.... and you marks... just talk about it hahaha ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bEax9GJtNX — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 29, 2017

