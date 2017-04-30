Alberto El Patron missed Saturday's What Culture Pro Wrestling event in Newcastle due to "illness." El Patron was scheduled to wrestle Joe Coffey at the show.
Oops. I did it again. 5th championship I can add to my trophy room this year. QPW it was fun. Thanks for coming to a great show! Now it's time to go to England. My second home. See you there. #Sisisi lo logre otra vez amigos, mi 5to campeonato este año, @qpw_wrestling orgulloso de ser su nuevooooo campeón de peso completo #Qatar #pateandotraserosporelmundo
El Patron had also posted the photo below before the QPW show on Friday:
And now mama let's toast to that last tweet.... and you marks... just talk about it hahaha ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bEax9GJtNX— Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) April 29, 2017
