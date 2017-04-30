Source: PWInsider
As noted, the "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will start in an actual house before ending up in the ring. PWInsider reports that ten minutes of footage at the house was filmed, which includes Orton arriving to the house in a limousine.
