As noted, the "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will start in an actual house before ending up in the ring. PWInsider reports that ten minutes of footage at the house was filmed, which includes Orton arriving to the house in a limousine.

It was noted that Orton and Wyatt battle in different rooms in the house, and one of the rooms has kids dolls hanging from the ceiling. The brawl ends up in the kitchen, with Bray trapping Orton and taking off in the limousine, which is where they would go to the ring.

