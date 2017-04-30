Source: City Pages

Christopher Daniels spoke to City Pages about a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have told you that I never needed a world title to complete my career. Now that I have it, I'm truly grateful. But my goal now is to give back to the industry and the organization itself, and to create a higher standard for Ring of Honor. I was to make the show bigger, make the fanbase bigger, and keep building on the success of the past 15 years."

The Young Bucks:

"You get guys like the Young Bucks, who are one of the most popular acts in wrestling, and they aren't good guys or bad guys. They just come out and wrestle and entertain, and that's what our fanbase expects."

How Ring of Honor has changed over the years:

"Ring of Honor used to be more about a certain style of wrestling. Now it has become more about interesting characters and telling compelling stories that people can get invested in."

Christopher Daniels also discussed his 15 years with Ring of Honor. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

