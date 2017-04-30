- Hulk Hogan made an appearance at Frank and Sons in Southern California's City of Industry this weekend. Pro Wrestling Sheet posted the video above of Hogan at the appearance being asked if he would join the Bullet Club. Hogan said that he would love to be "the OG" of the Bullet Club and "teach them boys how to really get corrupt."
- Jessie Godderz is at The Daytime Emmy Awards representing his show, Tainted Dreams, as seen below:
#TaintedDreams fabulous @MrPEC_Tacular & @TerriIvens before the 2017 #CreativeArts #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/WzB7T5K1uy— Tainted Dreams (@TaintedDreamsTS) April 30, 2017
Himanshu D contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.