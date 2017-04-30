- Hulk Hogan made an appearance at Frank and Sons in Southern California's City of Industry this weekend. Pro Wrestling Sheet posted the video above of Hogan at the appearance being asked if he would join the Bullet Club. Hogan said that he would love to be "the OG" of the Bullet Club and "teach them boys how to really get corrupt."

- As noted, Tomoaki Honma was seriously injured during a match in early March at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Okinawa, Japan. During a match pitting Honma, Togi Makabe & Michael Elgin vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Jado, Jado hit Honma with a DDT from the second rope. Honma was unresponsive after taking the move and the match was stopped. Honma was stretchered to the back and then rushed to a nearby hospital. Tokyo Sports has an article here noting that Honma is now walking on his own.

- Jessie Godderz is at The Daytime Emmy Awards representing his show, Tainted Dreams, as seen below:

