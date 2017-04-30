- Above, Nikki Bella congratulated Zack Ryder on his 10 years with the WWE. Nikki said she appreciated how he always dreamed about being in the WWE and overcame a lot to make it.

"Yeah. That's the problem with WWE. I felt like nothing there. Just a number. I didn't affect anything. But here I feel like I'm on a small team making a big difference. I feel like I contribute. I can feel New Japan growing and myself growing. I'm excited. I'm happy. It's great."

See Also Spoilers: WWE Payback Betting Odds With Smart Money Apparently In

- WWE asked fans: "Which champion is most likely to lose their title at WWE Payback?" As of this writing, the results are: Neville (37 percent), Bayley (28 percent), Kevin Owens (26 percent), and The Hardys (9 percent).

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.