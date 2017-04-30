- As seen above, the latest "Canvas 2 Canvas" from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Finn Balor.

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam noted on Twitter that he has announcements on new movie projects coming soon.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon was in Dubai this weekend to help announce the new "WWE Wal3ooha" Arabic show. As seen below, Sami Zayn was also there to help with the launch. WWE had a strong presence in Dubai this weekend with the show announcement and the tryouts led by William Regal and Matt Bloom. Stephanie also appeared at a Women In Leadership panel hosted by the Dubai Business Women Council. Below are a few more photos from the weekend:

36 hours of travel for 36 hours in Dubai! Here to announce the launch of the first-ever exclusively Arabic @WWE program, #WWEWal3ooha! pic.twitter.com/r4hUxK7JZ7 — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) April 29, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.