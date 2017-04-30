- Above is video of Alexa Bliss arriving to the SAP Center in San Jose for her title match with RAW Women's Champion Bayley at WWE Payback tonight. Bliss says she plans on making history by becoming the first woman to hold the titles from both brands and can't think of a better place to become RAW Women's Champion than in Bayley's hometown.
Tonight it's ONLY about payback...#WWEPayback #MyYard— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 30, 2017
- We noted earlier that part of tonight's "House of Horrors" match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton has already been filmed. You can get those spoiler details at this link. WWE tweeted this teaser photo for the match:
Here is your first EXCLUSIVE look inside the #HouseOfHorrors, where @WWEBrayWyatt and @RandyOrton will do battle TONIGHT at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/nJN1bZI5hO— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2017
