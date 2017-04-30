- Above is the WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.
- Below is another teaser photo for tonight's "House of Horrors" match between WWE Champion Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. As noted, the first part of the match has already been filmed and we have spoiler details at this link.
Step into the light...of @WWEBrayWyatt's #HouseOfHorrors as #WWEPayback draws near! pic.twitter.com/VUNApyw7cn— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.