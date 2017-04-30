Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out comes Enzo Amore and Big Cass for tonight's first match. JoJo does the introductions. They have mics and cut promos on their opponents.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are out next. Enzo starts off with Anderson and unloads on him. Enzo takes it to the corner but Anderson turns it around with a knee. Gallows tags in and keeps Enzo grounded. Gallows drops Enzo with a big right hand and in comes Anderson off another quick tag. Enzo tries to fight out of a hold but Anderson clocks him. Enzo ends up rolling Anderson up but didn't see Gallows tag in. Gallows drops him and stands tall as we go to commercial.

Back from a break and Gallows keeps control with Anderson. Cass finally gets ahot tahg and unloads on both opponents. He drops the Empire Elbow, a few splashes and more on Gallows. The teams tangle on the floor before Anderson brings Enzo back in. They go for a Magic Killer but Cass runs in with a big boot, sending Anderson out of the ring. Enzo takes advantage and rolls Gallows up for the win.

Winners: Enzo Amore and Big Cass

After the match, we get replays as Enzo and Cass hit the ramp to celebrate. Gallows and Anderson aren't happy.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Payback. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.