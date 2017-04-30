We go to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse for another episode of MizTV.

Miz asks fans if they're done but they just give him more heat. He welcomes us to MizTV and says tonight we have a special Payback edition because his guest has a presence, an aura, and his much-anticipated return to RAW after WrestleMania 33 had the world talking. Miz tells the crowd to rise and help him welcome his guest. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor.

The music stops and fans chant for Finn. Miz asks them if they're done and they boo him. Miz also asks Balor if he's done because he just had a 5 minute entrance. Fans cheer Balor and Miz can't believe they're cheering a 5 minute entrance. A "yes!" chant breaks out. Miz mocks Finn's entrance and asks what is it. Finn says this is Balor Club. Miz asks what it takes to be in the Balor Club and asks if he and Maryse could get in. Finn says that's not up to him, it's more of a club decision. He asks the fans and they boo. Maryse stands up and shows off for a pop. Balor still says nope. Miz takes his seat and talks about how he did a lot of homework on Balor. He talks about how Finn had so much promise before coming to WWE. Miz goes on and asks Balor if he feels like a failure when he looks at the last year he had. Balor runs off the list of injuries he suffered in the SummerSlam match to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion. Miz says he was champion, for a whole 24 hours, and if that's not a failure he doesn't know what is. He says Balor and the fans relate because they're all failures. Miz says Balor is too small and fights with his heart instead of fighting with his brain.

Miz says while Balor was gone, he was making SmackDown must-see TV and raising the Intercontinental Title. Miz mocks Balor some more and asks him what's next. Balor says he's going to get his title back. Miz reminds him the current champion is Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's name gets boos. Miz says Lesnar will snap Balor in two, even Miz would mop the floor with Balor. This leads to Balor threatening to kick Miz's ass. Balor stands up and readies for a fight. Miz puts Maryse in between them and fans boo. Cole calls Maryse a brave woman. Balor says every episode of MizTV ends the same way - with Miz getting his ass kicked. But today, Balor is going to be the bigger man because Miz isn't worth it. The music hits and Balor goes to leave. Miz yells for the music to be cut because he runs the show. Miz says Balor is afraid Miz will put him out of action again. Balor nails a Slingblade out of nowhere. Balor dropkicks Miz back into the corner next. Miz rolls to the floor as Balor's music hits.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Payback. To access our full coverage, click here.

