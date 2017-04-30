- Finn Balor appeared on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse during tonight's WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show, as seen in the video above. The segment ended with Balor taking Miz down but Balor mentioned earlier that he has his sights set on getting his WWE Universal Title back from the current champion Brock Lesnar.
- As seen below, WWE sold limited edition "Hometown Hugs" t-shirts for RAW Women's Champion Bayley at tonight's Payback pay-per-view in San Jose. Bayley is set to defend against Alexa Bliss in front of her hometown crowd tonight.
Exclusively at the @SAPCenter tonight only! Limited quantity. Get your hug on, Bay Area! #WWEPayback #RAW pic.twitter.com/YmIsktDYON— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2017
