WWE United States Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

We go right to the ring and out comes Chris Jericho to a big pop as JoJo makes the introduction. The champion after this match will officially take the title to SmackDown. Fans chant Y2J after the music stops. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens is out next.

We see some of the international announce teams in the arena. The bell rings and Owens goes right to the floor to boos. Jericho runs around and decks him. Jericho with a shot into the announce table before bringing it back into the ring. Owens quickly turns it around but Jericho dropkicks him. Jericho knocks Owens off the apron. Jericho goes to the top but Owens rolls back into the ring. Jericho with a flying elbow for a 1 count. Jericho keeps control and hits the running bulldog.

Owens avoids the Lionsault and goes to the apron. Owens ends up sending Jericho face first into the ring post. Owens launches Jericho into the barrier and hits a big cannonball into the barrier. Owens goes back into the ring as the referee counts. Jericho barely makes it back into the ring. Owens with a senton for a 2 count. Owens keeps Jericho grounded now. Owens keeps control and drops Jericho for another 2 count before going back to a headlock. A "stupid idiot" chant starts up now.

Owens keeps control for a few minutes. Jericho comes back with chops but misses a splash in the corner. He hits the turnbuckle and falls out of the ring to the floor. Owens stands tall in the ring as the referee counts once again. Jericho fights back now. Owens blocks the Walls of Jericho. Jericho nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Owens ends up hitting a big kick to the jaw for another close 2 count. Fans try to rally for Jericho now. Owens goes for the pop-up powerbomb but it's blocked. Owens blocks a Codebreaker. Jericho drops him with an elbow. Owens blocks the Lionsault with knees. Owens with a corner cannonball for a close 2 count.

Owens shows frustration now. Jericho turns a pop-up powerbomb into the Walls of Jericho and gets it applied in the middle of the ring. Owens makes it to the bottom rope with 1 finger. Jericho is the one showing frustration now. He attacks the finger Owens used to break it. They go to the floor and Jericho slams the hand into the steel steps. He lodges the hand between the ring and the steel steps and then stomps it. Owens rolls into the ring in pain as the referee checks on him. Jericho is all smiles. The referee warns Jericho. Owens with a poke to the eye for a close roll-up. Owens with a kick to the mouth. Owens can't get the pop-up powerbomb because of his finger.

Jericho gets the Walls applied in the middle of the ring again. This leads to Owens tapping out for the win.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Chris Jericho

After the match, we get replays as Jericho celebrates with the title. He greets fans at ringside and lets a young fan make an addition to The List.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Payback. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.