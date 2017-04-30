Chris Jericho became the new WWE United States Champion by defeating Kevin Owens in the opening match of tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Jericho is now a two-time United States Champion. Owens won the title back at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

With the win, Jericho joins the SmackDown roster while Owens goes back to RAW.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.