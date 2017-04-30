WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Austin Aries vs. Neville

Back from the break and out comes Austin Aries. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next.

They meet in the middle of the ring and Neville disrespects Aries. Back and forth for the first few minutes of the match. Aries with some speed and impressive offense to knock Neville off his game early on. Aries poses in the corner as fans chant his name. Neville goes at it but gets dropped with an elbow to the head. Aries launches himself over the top onto Neville. Neville goes right to the floor for a breather but Aries launches himself over the top again.

Aries brings it back in the ring and goes to the top for a 450 but Neville jumps up with a kick and knocks Aries to the mat. Neville turns it around after whipping Aries hard into the corner. Neville takes control and keeps Aries grounded as fans boo.

Neville with a nice dropkick. He mocks Aries and plays to the crowd after a boot to the head. Aries looks to make a comeback but Neville cuts him off. Aries come back again and flies across the ring. Aries with big chops. Aries with a gutbuster into the STO and a pendulum elbow. Aries with a running uppercut in the corner. Aries goes to the top with the big elbow to the back of the neck for a close 2 count. Aries ends up nailing another big dive to the floor. He brings it back in and goes for Last Chancery but Neville fights him off.

We get dueling chants from the crowd now. Aries with a big elbow to drop Neville to his knees. Aries goes goes for the discus fivearm but it's blocked. Neville misses a kick. Aries with a chinbreaker. Aries with a big running shot into the corner. Aries goes back to the top for a 450 but Neville gets to his feet. Neville climbs up but Aries claps him. Aries with the sunset flip from the corner into Last Chancery. Neville reaches for the bottom rope and grabs the hand of the referee. Neville ends up pulling the referee into them to break the hold. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Austin Aries

After the bell, a furious Aries yells at the referee about the decision. Neville retreats to the floor and has his title handed to him.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Payback. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.