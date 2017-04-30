- The announcers show us video of Cesaro and Sheamus in the Social Media Lounge earlier.

We go to the ring and out first are Sheamus and Cesaro. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are out next to a pop.

A big "delete!" chant starts before the bell. Matt Hardy starts off with Cesaro and they lock up. Back and forth to start. Jeff Hardy tags in as fans continue the "Broken" chants. Matt and Jeff keep up with the quick tags on Cesaro. Jeff jumps off Matt's back for Poetry In Motion. Matt with a pin attempt on Cesaro. Matt continues to focus on Cesaro's shoulder. Cesaro drops Matt with an uppercut. In comes Sheamus now. Sheamus with a rolling senton for a 2 count.

Cesaro comes back in and drops Matt with a running uppercut in the corner for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps control of Matt and clotheslines him for another pin attempt. Jeff tags in and unloads on Sheamus. Jeff with the inverted atomic drop and the leg drop. Jeff with a dropkick and more for a 2 count. Jeff works on the left arm of Sheamus now. Sheamus fights back and launches Jeff through the ropes to the floor with one arm. Cesaro tags in and rolls Hardy into the ring for a 2 count. Cesaro with a big gutwrench suplex on Jeff for another pin attempt.

Cesaro and Sheamus with a bit of double teaming now. Sheamus with a knee off the ropes for a 2 count on Jeff. Sheamus and Cesaro keep control now. Sheamus with an Irish Curse backbreaker on Jeff for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Jeff grounded as fans chant for Hardy now. Jeff fights off a double team and nails Whisper In the Wind on both opponents. Matt waits for a tag and finally gets it.

Matt unloads on Cesaro and gets pops for some of his "Broken" mannerisms. Matt comes off the ropes with an elbow to the neck and hits the Side Effect for a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it. Jeff makes the save and ends up leaping off the apron to Sheamus on the floor. Matt slams Cesaro and goes to the top. Matt goes for a moonsault but Cesaro moves and he lands hard. Cesaro with the springboard corkscrew uppercut. Matt goes for a ride on the Cesaro Swing and it's a longer than usual ride. Cesaro applies the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring now. Matt makes it to the bottom rope with an assist from Jeff. Sheamus floors Jeff and sends him into the barrier.

Cesaro runs into a boot in the corner. Matt goes back to the top but Cesaro uppercuts him. Sheamus tags in and climbs up for a super White Noise. He nails it but Jeff makes the save just in time. Jeff sends Cesaro to the floor. Jeff leaps off the apron but Cesaro catches him. Jeff counters and sends Cesaro over the barrier. Matt ducks a Brogue Kick. Sheamus fights off a Twist of Fate. Sheamus drops Matt with a DDT for a 2 count. Sheamus blocks another Twist of Fate. Jeff tags in. Sheamus slams Matt thinking he's the legal man. Jeff goes to the top and hits a Swanton Bomb to the back of Sheamus for the win.

Winners: The Hardys

- After the match, The Hardys recover and grab their titles as we go to replays. Cesaro and Sheamus are recovering as we see Matt and Jeff check on them. Both teams are up on their feet now. They shake hands and raise arms. Matt and Jeff hit the corners to pose as Sheamus and Cesaro leave. Cesaro comes back and shoves Jeff off the top. Sheamus attacks Matt. They unload at ringside and Sheamus sends Matt into the barrier. Cesaro pulls Jeff into the ring post twice. Sheamus sends Matt into the post. Sheamus Brogue Kicks Jeff into the ring post from behind while Cesaro holds him. Fans boo. They bring Matt back into the ring. Cesaro puts a title in his face and talks trash. Cesaro holds Matt while Sheamus floors him with a Brogue. Sheamus and Cesaro raise the titles as fans boo. Cesaro has words with the referee that was checking on Matt. We go to replays. Sheamus and Cesaro leave and stop to pose as the boos continue.

