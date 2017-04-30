- Above is the opening video for tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The video has a "What goes around, comes around..." theme.
- Michael Cole confirmed tonight that SmackDown's WWE Backlash pay-per-view on May 21st will see the in-ring main roster TV debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, presumably against Dolph Ziggler. Below is a promo for the event:
Don't miss the #SDLive-exclusive PPV #WWEBacklash LIVE Sunday, May 21 at 8e/5p only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/yE8eaD1pCY— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
