RAW Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out comes Alexa Bliss. RAW Women's Champion Bayley is out next to a big hometown pop. Cole says Bayley has 25 family and friends here to watch tonight. Bayley hits the ring as we see more international announce teams in the arena. We get formal introductions from JoJo before the match.

Back and forth to start the match. Bliss takes control but Bayley turns it around for a pop. Bayley unloads in the corner but runs into a huge shot to the mouth. Bliss with more offense and two pin attempts before keeping Bayley grounded. We get more Bayley chants from the crowd but Bliss keeps control and covers for another 1 count, and another. Bliss stretches and keeps Bayley grounded before going for another pin attempt. Bayley tries to fight back but Bayley stops her and pulls her by the hair while the referee counts and warns her. They end up on the floor and Bliss taunting Bayley almost backfires on her. Bayley makes a comeback and unloads now.

Bayley drops Bliss face first into the top turnbuckle. Bayley with a suplex and an elbow to the back. Bayley with the sliding clothesline and shoulder thrusts in the corner. Bayley with a side suplex for a 2 count. Bayley goes to the second rope and hits the elbow. Bliss blocks the Bayley-to-Belly suplex and sends Bayley into the turnbuckles. Bliss steps on Bayley and climbs to the top. Bayley cuts her off with a forearm and climbs up. Bayley goes for a super Bayley-to-Belly but it's blocked. Bliss with the sunset flip powerbomb to the mat for a 2 count. Bliss talks some trash and slams Bayley. Bliss with knees but fails to follow up. Bayley comes back and drops her with a running knee.

Bayley goes to the top and hits the big Macho Man elbow drop for a 2 count. Bayley end up getting sent into the turnbuckle and the ring post, which leads to Bliss hitting a DDT for the pin and the title.

Winner and New RAW Women's Champion: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss takes her title and celebrates as we go to replays. We come back to Bayley down in the ring as Bliss raises the title on the ramp.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Payback. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.