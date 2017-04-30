Alexa Bliss became the new RAW Women's Champion at tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA by defeating hometown star Bayley.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
5???? of ?? is on the scene...— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
Can @AlexaBliss_WWE take the #Raw #WomensChampionship from @itsBayleyWWE? #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/qkT8qP31jg
The #Raw #WomensTitle is about to be decided, and @itsBayleyWWE does NOT want to let her hometown crowd down at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/tsMTsddZ6o— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The #HuggerSection is out and about for hometown hero and #Raw #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE LIVE on @WWENetwork at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/L7gKXhYgZ6— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 1, 2017
.@itsBayleyWWE defends her #Raw #WomensTitle vs. @AlexaBliss_WWE as #FiveFeetOfFury looks to SPOIL the Hugger's homecoming! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/31fL8JSQ7z— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
She's been dealing with girls like @AlexaBliss_WWE her whole life...and it's showing right now! @itsBayleyWWE #WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/q5LVOFluge— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
There would be nothing sweeter for @AlexaBliss_WWE than to end @itsBayleyWWE's #Raw #WomensTitle reign in San Jose... #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/fHmptZqcmI— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
When we said nothing sweeter, we MEANT it! @AlexaBliss_WWE can't get enough of taunting @itsBayleyWWE's fans... #WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/DuAAgdnsJX— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
BEAUTIFUL #SunsetFlipPowerbomb by @AlexaBliss_WWE, but it only yields a count of TWO! #WWEPayback #WomensTitle @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/7pyuyuMXyE— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
The only word to describe THIS elbow? MACHO! #WWEPayback #WomensTitle @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/kca9QoFvK7— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
These women are giving EVERYTHING THEY HAVE as San Jose's own @itsbayleywwe collides with @AlexaBliss_WWE at #WWEPayback! #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/evCOReKZ6R— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
Hometown hero @itsBayleyWWE just went HEADFIRST into the ring post, and you could HEAR the impact! #WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/Hc3pnhutrm— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
NOTHING BUT BLISS! @AlexaBliss_WWE nails @itsBayleyWWE with a devastating DDT to become NEW #Raw #WomensChampion! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/SJceGUBnPZ— WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017
The @WWEUniverse in San Jose = ????@AlexaBliss_WWE = ??#WWEPayback #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/lL8MIDT8Mb— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 1, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.