House of Horrors Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
The mind games continue as Orton looks for Wyatt in a room with wacky baby dolls hanging from the ceiling. Wyatt attacks from behind again. The wackiness continues into the kitchen. Orton looks to get the upperhand but Wyatt ends up tipping the refrigerator over on him. Wyatt makes it out of the house and yells about following the buzzards. He laughs and makes his way into the limousine. Wyatt tells the driver to take him to the arena and starts singing "in his hands" as they drive off.
