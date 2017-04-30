House of Horrors Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and JoJo announces that this non-title No Holds Barred match will begin in Bray Wyatt's home before ending here in the ring. The announcers start talking about the match until we cut to Wyatt's home. A limousine pulls up with WWE Champion Randy Orton in it. Orton steps out and there's lots of spooky shenanigans going on. Orton approaches the house but is having trouble getting in. He kicks a door open. We hear Bray Wyatt's voice telling Orton to run. Orton asks where he's at. Wyatt attacks and beats Orton down in the living room. Wyatt laughs and talks trash while beating Orton around the house.

The mind games continue as Orton looks for Wyatt in a room with wacky baby dolls hanging from the ceiling. Wyatt attacks from behind again. The wackiness continues into the kitchen. Orton looks to get the upperhand but Wyatt ends up tipping the refrigerator over on him. Wyatt makes it out of the house and yells about following the buzzards. He laughs and makes his way into the limousine. Wyatt tells the driver to take him to the arena and starts singing "in his hands" as they drive off.

