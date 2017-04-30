Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes Seth Rollins to a pop. Samoa Joe is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner to start. They trade shots and run the ropes until Rollins dropkicks Joe out of the ring. Joe pulls him down but Rollins kicks him away and launches himself over the top onto Joe. Rollins with a big chop and a right hand. Rollins with more strikes but Joe turns it around and tosses him over the barrier as the referee counts. Rollins comes flying off the barrier with a clothesline.

Rollins brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Joe rolls to the floor. Rollins drops down and runs the ropes for a suicide dive, sending Joe into the barrier. Rollins goes back into the ring and nails another suicide dive. Joe goes to work on the injured knee and sends Rollins to the floor. Joe runs the ropes now and nails a big dive, sending Joe into the announce tables at ringside. Joe brings it back into the ring keeps Rollins down.

Joe takes Rollins down by the knee again. Joe drops a big splash on the knee as Rollins yells in pain. Joe keeps control and hits an enziguri for another 2 count. Rollins looks to make a comeback and connects with a kick to the face. Rollins with shots in the corner as he sells the knee injury. Rollins with a neckbreaker. Joe ends up taking Seth out of the air and going back to work on the knee. Joe with a kneebar now. Joe talks some trash while keeping Rollins down now. Rollins counters a move and lands on his feet but Joe pulls him into a powerbomb for a 2 count. Joe with a half-crab now.

Joe with a Cloverleaf in the middle of the ring now. Rollins makes it to the bottom rope. The referee warns Joe as he puts a boot to Rollins' face in the corner. Joe runs the ropes but Rollins jumps up with a forearm. Rollins with a back elbow and a Slingblade. More back and forth. Rollins with a kick in the corner and a Blockbuster from the corner for a 2 count. Rollins manages to go on and kick Joe in the face for a 2 count. Rollins goes to the top but Joe cuts him off. Joe climbs up but Rollins slides under him. Rollins goes to powerbomb Joe but his knee gives out. Rollins ends up hitting a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count.

Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash on Joe. Rollins wastes time by clutching his knee and Joe kicks out at 2. They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Joe unloads with open-hand strikes. Rollins drops Joe with a kick. Rollins gets riled up but Joe grabs him for a sleeper hold. They end up on the mat as Rollins brings Joe down for a pin attempt. Joe floors Rollins with a clothesline and gets the hold applied again. Rollins drops down out of nowhere and puts Joe into a pin for the surprise win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Joe can't believe it as Rollins makes his exit and we get replays. We come back to the two staring each other down from the ramp and ring.

